ONLINE: Let's Talk Policy: Black Women & Allies Mobilizing for Change!

media release: Join the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness Wednesday. May 12, 9:00-10:00am CST for a special morning coffee featuring three very special leaders in Madison and Milwaukee! We will be joined by Deputy Director of External Affairs to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, TR Williams; Community Advocate, Founder & Host of Harunbee 5k, Tonda Thompson; and Founder & Executive Director of the Wisconsin Alliance for Women's Health, Sara Finger! Don't miss this important conversation, 'Let's Talk Policy! Black Women & Allies Mobilizing Change' Register NOW and join us!