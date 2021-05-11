ONLINE: Let’s Talk Turkeys…and About Other Wildlife That Call the Arboretum Home

media release: Brad Herrick, Ecologist and Research Program Manager, UW-Madison Arboretum. The UW-Madison Arboretum is a highly-regarded green space used by bikers, hikers, nature enthusiasts, citizen scientists, and those looking for peace and tranquility within an urban environment. In addition, the Arboretum is home to hundreds of different species of wildlife, from cryptic micro-moths to the not-so cryptic turkeys. What makes the Arboretum good habitat for some animals but poor for others? How do we monitor wildlife? How does ecological restoration help (or hurt?) wildlife diversity? We’ll explore these and other questions!