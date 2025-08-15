Let's Try That Again

× Expand Erik Schwerdtfeger Noah Mailloux at the Rigby. Noah Mailloux

media release: Celebrate The Rigby's anniversary weekend with a hilarious show where stand-up meets split-second chaos! In this wild comedy experiment, comics perform their regular sets—until a host yells “New choice!” and they have to rewrite their jokes on the spot. It’s stand-up like you’ve never seen it: unpredictable, unscripted, and completely unhinged.

Featuring: Eli Wilz (Atlas Improv), Michael Kittelson (ComedySportz Milwaukee), Gabriella Rizk (Comedy on State), special guests!

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux (Madison Comedy Week: Best of the Fest)

This event will take place in The Rigby's downstairs Cavern Room. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show. Online purchases are recommended to guarantee seating. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1833532434188318

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have the best pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.