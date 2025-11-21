Let's Try That Again

× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Rich D'Amore. Rich D'Amore

media release: A hilarious show where stand-up meets split-second chaos! In this wild comedy experiment, comics perform their regular sets—until a host yells “New choice!” and they have to rewrite their jokes on the spot. It’s stand-up like you’ve never seen it: unpredictable, unscripted, and completely unhinged.

Featuring: Rich D'Amore, Shawn Vasquez, Lizzie Kirch, special guests!

Hosted by: Eli Wilz

Doors at 6:30pm, show at 7pm.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show. Online purchases are recommended to guarantee seating. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID.

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have the best pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.