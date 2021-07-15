ONLINE: Let's Whoop it Up!

× Expand Ted Thousand A Siberian crane.

press release: Save the date for our virtual International Crane Foundation benefit celebrating our Co-Founder George Archibald’s 75th birthday on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 7 to 8 p.m. Central Time.

With our spectacular new Cranes of the World exhibits as a backdrop, your hosts for the evening, President and CEO Rich Beilfuss and Co-Founder George Archibald, are excited to share inspirational conservation stories showcasing the impact of your unwavering support. We can’t do our work without you!

Throughout the show, you’ll have opportunities to honor George’s 75th birthday. And, you can bid on one-of-a-kind crane experiences and unique crane items via our online auction. Check out the event WEBSITE for timely updates.

Don’t Whoop It Up alone! Organize a watch party and gather your flock to experience a truly “cranetastic” evening. No advance registration is required.The event will be streamed live on our event WEBSITE.

We thank our Crane Saver SPONSORS Bob Dohmen and Tom and Kathy Leiden. If you wish to sponsor this event or have questions, email events@savingcranes.org or call 608-356-9462 ext. 807.