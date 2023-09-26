Online

Letter to the Editor Workshop

media release: Tues. Sept. 26, noon. Building Unity is hosting a virtual  “Letter to the Editor Workshop” led by Bill Lueders.

Join us with Wisconsin writer, and champion of investigative journalism and transparent government, Bill Lueders. Lueders is a strong proponent of using “letters to the editor” as a powerful tool to help citizens shape the public conversations of our time. Register at the link below and you will receive the zoom link and more information about the workshop: https://tinyurl.com/LTEWorkshopReg . More information from Building Unity:  Timothy Cordon at 608-630-3633

