ONLINE: Letter Writing Campaign

The Transformative Action Network and 100 Strong invites you to join us for monthly letter-writing gatherings in response to violence against Black individuals in our communities. Each month, participants will be provided templates, time, and space to develop their letter to send to those that must be held accountable for the harm they have caused Black people. This is an ongoing space that will support all in turning thoughts and feelings into actions.

Please join us on Tuesday, June 29 from 6:30-7:30 pm on Zoom for the first monthly letter writing gathering. After this day, the monthly letter-writing will take place every 4th Tuesday of the month from 6:30-7:30 pm. Register for the Zoom link.

100 Strong is an emerging group of activists committed to offering non-violent, direct, and collective responses to violence against Black people. Embracing ongoing creative, educational, and contemplative action, members are intentional about dismantling white supremacist culture through the cultivation of reflection, awareness, interdependence, gentleness, and long-term resistance to forces of dominance.

If you have any questions about this event or 100 Strong, please contact the Transformative Action Network at tan.timebank@gmail.com.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook. com/events/1126279934449154