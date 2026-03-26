media release:

media release: Letter Writing for the Rights of Children Ion ICE Custody, and in Palestine, Iran, Iraq & LebanonRoom of One’s Own Annex, 2713 Atwood Ave, Madison

Join us for an afternoon of letter writing to elected officials, demanding protection of the rights of children in ICE custody, in Israeli detention, and impacted by the US/Israeli war in Lebanon, Iran and Iraq.

Plus sign making in preparation for the Voces de la Frontera May Day event.

All children have the right to live freely, with their families, where they can rest, relax, and play in a place they call home; not in unsafe facilities, not in military detention, and not under bombs and missiles, or suffering war’s impacts on their neighborhoods.

We invite you to stop in and ask our elected officials to recognize the human rights of children and take action to protect them. Stamps, paper, postcards, congressional addresses, online campaigns, sample letters, posterboard and art supplies will be available, and children are welcome at this event.

Information will be available from multiple campaigns for the rights of children, including:

The Paper Dolls Campaign to end child and family detention in the US.

The #Free the Children campaign to end the systematic torture of Palestinian children in Israel's military detention system.

The Block the Bombs Campaign, calling on congress to sponsor H.R. 3565, an historic bill that would prohibit the President from selling, transferring, or authorizing export licenses for seven types of weapons including white phosphorus to Israel.

This event is free and open to the public. Masks are required in the Annex space and will be provided.

Presented by Families for Justice and Palestine Partners.

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/letter-writing-for-the-rights-/1458977272443958/