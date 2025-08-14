media release: The world may define harmony as a combination of musical sounds considered to be pleasing. The Lettermen define harmony as Lettermenizing. Since the group’s inception, The Lettermen have always taken a current song of the day and put their 3-part harmony to it which is Lettermenizing a song.

Donovan Tea, Bobby Poynton and Rob Gulack, each of whom are entertainers in their own right, have kept the meaning of harmony alive with their soft, romantic, harmonic blend of music which is as popular with their fans today as it was in 1961 when The Lettermen recorded their first hit, “The Way You Look Tonight.”