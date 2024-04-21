media release: After a huge turnout and request for another event, A Room of One's Own is hosting another letters for Ceasefire event! Join A Room of One's Own in community to write letters to your representatives demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Whether you have been protesting daily or you are numb and unsure what to do, this is the space for you.

This is an in person event at A Room of One's Own. A hybrid virtual option for this event is in the works.

This event starts at 3pm and goes until the store closes.

All supplies- including paper, stamps, and letter templates- will be provided for! All you have to do is show up, write a letter (or two or more!), and it will be sent with Room's outgoing Monday mail.