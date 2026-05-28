Letty Lynton

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

media release:

THURS. 7/23, 7 p.m.

LETTY LYNTON

Not rated, 1932, 84 min. 

Director: Clarence Brown

Cast: Joan Crawford, Robert Montgomery, Nils Asther

This terrific MGM pre-code melodrama was inspired by the notorious 19th-century Madeleine Smith murder trial. Crawford stars as the title character, a glamorous socialite fleeing a destructive affair in South America and seeking a fresh start with a wealthy suitor (Montgomery). When her former lover(Asther) attempts to blackmail her, Letty is driven to desperate measures. A major critical and box-office success in 1932, the film became equally famous for the lavish gowns designed by Adrian, including Crawford’s iconic white organdy dress that sparked a nationwide fashion craze. Despite its acclaim, copyright litigation forced Letty Lynton out of circulation in 1936, leaving it largely unseen for more than90 years until its long-awaited 4K DCP restoration and return to the big screen this year!

Info

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
Movies
608-262-3627
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