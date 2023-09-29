Level 1 Freeski Film Tour

media release: Get a chance to see the best ski movies of the year on a big screen! Just as importantly, take home some free stuff or a signed poster while doing it. This isn’t your grandpa’s Warren Miller premiere. We’ll be tossing out tons of swag all night, we’ve got poster signings with pros, a huge giveaway with a ton of prizes, and a curated lineup of HEATER ski films to get you stoked for winter:

Henrik Harlaut

Jake Mageau

Forre

Jonah Williams

Lucas Wachs

Milk Box Girls

Suede

Dynastar Team Film

More info at https://www.tour.level1.ski/