Level 1 Freeski Film Tour
Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Get a chance to see the best ski movies of the year on a big screen! Just as importantly, take home some free stuff or a signed poster while doing it. This isn’t your grandpa’s Warren Miller premiere. We’ll be tossing out tons of swag all night, we’ve got poster signings with pros, a huge giveaway with a ton of prizes, and a curated lineup of HEATER ski films to get you stoked for winter:
Henrik Harlaut
Jake Mageau
Forre
Jonah Williams
Lucas Wachs
Milk Box Girls
Suede
Dynastar Team Film
More info at https://www.tour.level1.ski/