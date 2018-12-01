press release: Level Up! Agenda

12:30pm Doors open, networking

1:00-2:15pm Music Licensing

2:30-3:45pm Production & Music Theory OR Radio & Booking

4:00-5:15pm Q&A with D-Teck

5:30-6:45pm State of Madison Hip-Hop town hall meeting

7:00pm Closing

Confirmed presenters include: D-Teck, A&R for Konvict Muzic; Pain 1, Platinum producer; Roy Elkins, Founder of Broadjam.com; Stacktrace, Producer, DJ, Musician; Brian Holmes, formerly of 93.1 Jamz; Bosslady, 89.9FM WORT; Darwin Sampson, formerly of The Frequency; Mr. Bomb Camp, Rhyme & Reason; Brennan Haelig, Strange Oasis Entertainment.

Beatmakers Brawl (8 pm, Rigby): Battle Format (starts at 8pm sharp):

>>Round 1: one 60 second beat

>>Round 2: one 60 second beat

>>Round 3: one 60 second beat

Final Round: two 60 second beats

Battle rules:

Producers must pay $25 entry fee to battle. Winner takes $200! Producers interested in competing may reserve a spot by emailing madisonhiphopawards@gmail.com or by signing up at the event. $10 to observe.

Producers must have a separate beat for each round. Plan to win! Bring enough beats to get you through all rounds. Please come prepared with your beats ready to play in mp3 format, flash/USB drive preferred, CDs accepted. NO PHONES OR HARD DRIVES. No exceptions.

Judges include: A&R for Konvict Music and Billboard charting producer, D-Teck; DJ Pain 1, platinum producer for Jeezy, Kevin Gates, Rick Ross and more; and engineer whose credits include 2Chainz, Public Enemy and more.