RSVP for LevelSet

media release: StartingBlock's Level Set program is an intense 6 week program designed to help you explore and validate a business model. Offered 6x per year, we help you explore the pros and cons of different business models, model revenue and get real world feedback on your business ideas.

This program is for you if you:

want to explore a business idea

​are thinking about starting a company

have a side hustle you want to take full time

are thinking about quitting your day job and going out on your own

are a student with a great business idea

a faculty member who has never thought about running a business

February 21 - Mar 21 - In person - Wednesdays 6.00 - 7.30 pm, StartingBlock, 821 East Washington, Madison

PROGRAM BENEFITS

Tools and techniques to rapidly validate your business model

Access to StartingBlock member benefits, including 90% discount on Hubspot CRM and over $1m in pre-negotiated discounts

Regular access to StartingBlock staff and connections to their network of mentors and experts

Expectations and further details are available on our website at startingblockmadison.org. Contact the StartingBlock Program staff with questions or to learn more: programs@startingblockmadison. org.