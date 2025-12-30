media release: Levi Bellenger is a full-time professional singer/songwriter, producer, guitarist, and harmonica player from central Wisconsin. He began playing music professionally in 2016, performing as a solo artist and with various groups. He has since played more than 500 public and private shows, and has opened for acts like Grammy Award winner Pam Tillis. His influences are quite diverse, and have helped him to develop a sound that is uniquely his own. He recently graduated with a bacheolores degree from UW Stevens Point, where he studied contemporary singing, jazz guitar, and art. No matter what the occasion, Levi's high-energy musical performance is sure to be a great addition!