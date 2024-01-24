× Expand Gabbie Rae A close-up of Levi Hummon. Levi Hummon

$20 ($15 adv.).

media release: Known for his high-energy songs and live performances, Red Van Records singer-songwriter Levi Hummon announces his headlining Another Shot Tour. The 15-city tour will kick off in Nashville on Dec 13 at the legendary Exit/In, which has hosted some of the biggest names in rock, country and alternative music for more than 50 years.

“I can’t wait to get back on the road. I have built a really special team over the last year and lots of new fans across socials,” said Hummon. “I’m so excited to play some of the new music we’ve been working on and the brand new version of 'Paying For It.'”

When the tour wraps in Knoxville on Feb 3, Hummon and his Another Shot Tour will have played some of the most storied and intimate music rooms across the country, like the Hi-Fi in Indianapolis, IN; Manchester Music Hall, in Lexington, KY; and Eddie’s Attic in Atlanta to name a few.

Last week, Hummon released a studio version of “Paying For It” with Walker Hayes, his debut song for Red Van Records. Originally recorded and released in 2021, Hummon has been playing the song since that time while on the road, and it has become a fan favorite and viral hit. Since its release last week the song has been featured on numerous playlists as well as Entertainment Tonight and CMT.

With more than 175 million global streams, Hummon is a genre-bending artist and songwriter who continues to grow his audience on tour, through his social platforms, playlisting and craft-songwriting. A Nashville native, Hummon has written songs for Steven Tyler, Tim McGraw, and many more including his recent global No. 1, “Somebody,” recorded by K-Pop superstar D.O. from the group EXO. Along with those, his own catalog, including the multi-million streamed “Good Riddance,” “Stupid” and “Paying For It” featuring Walker Hayes, have earned Hummon wide-spread acclaim. For more information visit https://www.levihummon. com