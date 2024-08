media release: Madison band The Levitations performs September 5 at the Rigby for an album release party. The Levitations are a mix of punk, yacht rock, free jazz, and ars nova (early modern chamber music). Their album, Hold Me, comes out the 5th on the label Eternal Curl, featuring the single, The Rich Don't Know God. $5. Show at 8. With support from locals earmuffs for strangers.