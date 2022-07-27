RSVP for Levy Summer Series

press release: Schedule: 10:30-11 am check-in, 11:00-12:30 presentation, 12:30-1:30 lunch. Luncheons and presentations all take place at Nakoma Golf Club in Madison.

Wednesday, August 10: Lawrence Tabak, “Wanderings in the Land of Loss”

On April 22, 2018 we lost our younger son, Zachary, then 26, in a car/pedestrian accident. Grief riven, my wife Diane and I, along with my older brother and his wife, decided to go ahead with a long-planned visit to my grandfather's shtetl in eastern Poland. We would be the first descendants to return. This sad trip became the subject of an essay that was co-published in the Delacorte Review of the Columbia School of Journalism and Moment Magazine this past January. This talk revolves around that trip and my current related book project.

Lunch: Nakoma Salad, dinner rolls & mini muffins, choice of entrée: (baked Atlantic salmon with caper dill sauce or vegetable phyllo with sautéed squash, peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach & herbed cream cheese wrapped in phyllo dough, topped with marinara and crème fraiche), wild mushroom risotto cake, vegetable medley. Dessert: Dark chocolate ganache three-layer cake.

Registration by phone: 608-442-4081; mail or in-person: Jewish Social Services, 6434 Enterprise Lane, Madison WI 53719. Please print your name(s) on dates you will attend and check your meal preference(s). All events are $25 per person. On the provided lines, please list the names of your guests and their meal preference. Scholarships are available: contact Paul Borowsky at 608-442-4083 or paul@jssmadison.org.

For a full list of the Levy Summer Series Events visit our website.