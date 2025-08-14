RSVP for What is Happening in Our Schools? Anti-Semitic Assignments and Empowering Students to Speak Up

media release: Jewish Social Services Levy Summer Series lecture, 10:30 am, 8/20, Nakoma Country Club.

A chance meeting at a bookstore in upstate New York propelled author Liza Wiemer to write The Assignment, which explores how two brave teens found the courage to speak up against antisemitism and hatred. Join us for a powerful presentation about the real-life assignment, the behind-the-scenes details, the fascinating World War II research, including the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Center in Oswego, New York, and the impact on students across the globe.

Liza Wiemer’s second novel, The Assignment, was published by Delacorte Press and has received 12 honors, including being named a Sydney Taylor Notable Book. To date, The Assignment has also been translated to Russian, Polish, Italian, and Korean and has been optioned for film. In addition, Liza has had two adult nonfiction books published and several short stories included in the New York Times bestselling Small Miracles series. Since August 2020, she has presented over 650 talks and workshops across the globe. Her debut picture book, Out and About: A Tale of Giving, was published in August 2023. Every month, she writes a children’s book review column for the Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle. Liza received the honor of being named one of “The Top 100 People Positively Influencing Jewish Life, 2021” by the Algemeiner. A graduate of UW-Madison, Liza has two married sons and lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with her husband, Jim.

$25 includes luncheon and talk. Scholarships are available. Deadline for registration is Aug. 14.

Register by phone at 608-442-4081, or via mail / in-person at Jewish Social Services, 6300 Enterprise Lane, #309, Madison, WI 53719. You can print out the registration form here: Levy Registration Form