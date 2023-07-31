RSVP for Levy Summer Series

press release: Wednesday, Aug. 9 (register by July 31):

Schedule:

10:30-11am: check-in

11:00-12:30pm: presentation

12:30-1:30pm: lunch

Luncheons and presentations all take place at Nakoma Golf Club in Madison. Each program is $25 per person. This includes presentation and the meal.

“Reuniting Families and Recruiting Workers: The Industrial Removal Office in Madison, 1900-1920” by Professor Jonathan Pollack

Chair, History Department, Madison Area Technical College, and Honorary Fellow, Center for Jewish Studies, UW—Madison Many members of Madison’s Jewish community have come here to take a particular job. Others followed family members who did the same. In an earlier era, people came from Russia to Madison when earlier-arriving relatives sent money home and paid for their passage.

But in the early 20th century, the Industrial Removal Office (IRO) sent people from New York to Madison, reuniting families who lacked money for train fare, and matching Russian Jews with job opportunities in Wisconsin’s capital city. This talk will describe the IRO’s growth and decline nationally and in the Madison area, as well as the experiences of Jewish Madisonians who worked with this short-lived social-service organization.

Jonathan Z. S. Pollack has taught at Madison Area Technical College since 1998, and has been an Honorary Fellow at UW’s Center for Jewish Studies since 2012. In 2019, he published his book, Wisconsin, The New Home of the Jew: 150 Years of Jewish Life at the University of Wisconsin—Madison. His research interests include the history of Jewish communities in Madison and small towns across the Midwest, with particular attention to the history of Jewish dealers in scrap and surplus materials.