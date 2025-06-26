RSVP for How Jewish Wisdom Can Help Us Grow Older, Better

media release: Jewish Social Services Levy Summer Series lecture, 10:30 am, 7/1, Nakoma Country Club.

The Jewish tradition is filled with practical wisdom that can help us age with more hope, resilience, and good humor. In this conversation, Holocaust scholar and certified life coach Rachel Baum shares three wise voices from different time periods of Jewish life. How can these voices be put to use today in giving us inspiration in creating a life of intention and joy? What are some essential tools for overcoming obstacles in this pursuit?

Rachel Baum teaches courses on the Holocaust and American Jewish culture. She is also a certified life coach and host of the podcast, Making Midlife Magic, where she offers weekly insights on how to create a life of joy and meaning.

$25 includes luncheon and talk. Scholarships are available. Deadline for registration is June 26.

Register by phone at 608-442-4081, or via mail / in-person at Jewish Social Services, 6300 Enterprise Lane, #309, Madison, WI 53719. You can print out the registration form here: Levy Registration Form