RSVP for Levy Summer Series

press release: Wednesday, July 12 (register by July 3):

Schedule:

10:30-11am: check-in

11:00-12:30pm: presentation

12:30-1:30pm: lunch

Luncheons and presentations all take place at Nakoma Golf Club in Madison. Each program is $25 per person. This includes presentation and the meal.

“Gedanken - Klezmeric Fantasies, Meditations and Improvisations”

Annette Bjorling is ”The World’s First and Only Klezmer Harpist.” Beyond merely adapting Jewish tunes to the harp, Annette creates a unique voice that fits naturally within the idiom of Yiddish music. Annette is a member of several performing groups, including the international ensemble Myridián. She was co-director of the Klezmer Orchester (Germany). She has performed and taught at international harp conferences and music festivals in Europe and North America.

Kurt Bjorling, clarinet & basset-horn, is Director of the Chicago Klezmer Ensemble and a member of Brave Old World, Kurt has also toured and recorded with the Klezmatics and violinist Itzhak Perlman. He has taught klezmer music style in Europe and North America, and he has composed symphonic pieces based on klezmer music. In addition to his Yiddish music, he has been active playing jazz, chamber music and various styles of ethnic music, as well as performing music for theater.

The program of klezmer music includes virtuosic mazltovs, celebratory dance tunes, instrumental interpretations of liturgical and Hassidic music and classic Yiddish songs .Based upon their ongoing research and exploration of traditional East European Jewish wedding music, Duo Controverso creates a unique soundscape, presenting a program to entertain, educate and elate listeners