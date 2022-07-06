RSVP for Levy Summer Series

press release: Wednesday, July 20: Professor Steven Nadler, “Think Least of Death: Spinoza on How to Live and How to Die”

Schedule: 10:30-11 am check-in, 11:00-12:30 presentation, 12:30-1:30 lunch. Luncheons and presentations all take place at Nakoma Golf Club in Madison.

The twenty-three year old Bento (Baruch) Spinoza was “excommunicated” from the Amsterdam Portuguese-Jewish community over 350 years ago, for his “abominable heresies” and “monstrous deeds”. He would go on to become one of the most important philosophers in history. Though best known for his radical (and probably atheistic) views on God and nature, his main project was moral: providing an account of how best to live. In this presentation, we will consider some of Spinoza’s ethical views on living well and how to flourish as a human being, as well as on how to face our mortality. In this way, we can see why a philosopher from the seventeenth century is still relevant for us today.

Lunch: Seasonal fruit plate, dinner rolls & mini muffins, choice of entrée: (pan-fried Walleye with panko breadcrumb or Sun-dried tomato and asparagus quiche in puff pastry), parsley red potatoes, baby carrots. Dessert: Door County cherry pie.

Registration by phone: 608-442-4081; mail or in-person: Jewish Social Services, 6434 Enterprise Lane, Madison WI 53719. Please print your name(s) on dates you will attend and check your meal preference(s). All events are $25 per person. On the provided lines, please list the names of your guests and their meal preference. Scholarships are available: contact Paul Borowsky at 608-442-4083 or paul@jssmadison.org.

For a full list of the Levy Summer Series Events visit our website.