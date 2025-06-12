RSVP for Yiddish and Pennsylvania Dutch

media release: Jewish Social Services Levy Summer Series lecture, 10:30 am, 6/18, Nakoma Country Club.

A small number of languages associated with highly traditional Jewish and Christian groups are resisting the pressure of linguistic assimilation and are thriving. The two most widely spoken of these exceptional languages are, coincidentally, historically related to one another: Yiddish and Pennsylvania Dutch. In this presentation we will explore the success of Yiddish and Pennsylvania Dutch, which is connected to the demographic health of their main speaker populations, the Hasidim and the Amish.

$25 includes luncheon and talk. Scholarships are available. Deadline for registration is June 12.

Register by phone at 608-442-4081, or via mail / in-person at Jewish Social Services, 6300 Enterprise Lane, #309, Madison, WI 53719. You can print out the registration form here: Levy Registration Form