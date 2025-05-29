RSVP for Sustaining Journalism and Serving Jewish Wisconsin

media release: Jewish Social Services Levy Summer Series lecture:

Rob Golub, editor of the Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle and SuccessfulJournalism.com.

What are the major challenges that confront journalists? What can Rob Golub and other journalists do to fight for a better way forward? Rob will explain approaches sometimes referred to as “community journalism” and “community engagement.” He will also share experiences from his journalism career and all about the training programs he leads.

$25 includes luncheon and talk. Scholarships are available. Deadline for registration is May 29.

Register by phone at 608-442-4081, or via mail / in-person at Jewish Social Services, 6300 Enterprise Lane, #309, Madison, WI 53719. You can print out the registration form here: Levy Registration Form