Lewis Koch, Eric Baillies, Terry Talbot

media release: The Promega Fall Art Showcase presents “From This Place: Three Photographers”. This exhibit features the works of three distinguished Wisconsin photographers, each showcasing their unique perspectives and styles. Lewis Koch draws upon aspects of photography, sculpture, assemblage and text to call attention to the often unremarked upon elements of everyday life. Eric Baillies employs 19th century photographic techniques and equipment, such as handmade silver nitrate glass prints. Terry Talbot has contributed to several Madison alternative press houses and later joined the local radical art movement Gallery 853. From This Place: Three Photographers is open until January 3, 2025. d made possible through support from Promega Corporation.