ONLINE: Lewiston/Clarkston

press release: By Samuel D. Hunter; directed by Jennifer Uphoff Gray

TWO PLAYS. ONE EVENT

In Lewiston, Alice is an aging descendant of Meriwether Lewis, who sits at her roadside stand selling cheap fireworks while developers swallow the land around her. Enter Marnie, Alice’s long-lost granddaughter, proposing to buy the land and save her family’s legacy.

In Clarkston, Jake is a young descendant of William Clark, who has made the journey out west from his home in Connecticut, anxious to find meaning in his own history. He meets Chris during a late-night shift at Costco, forming an awkward bond.

Can these individuals learn to help each other as they struggle to make a home in the vastness of the American landscape?

For each presentation, Lewiston and Clarkston will be performed together as a unique theatrical event.

“Theater of the most deeply moving kind. By evening’s end, you’ll have a palpable sense of having shared something special with your fellow theatergoers.” – The Hollywood Reporter

Online tickets are available for purchase on ForwardTheater.com.