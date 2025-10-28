Lewy Body Dementia: Caregiving and Advocacy

media release: The Dr. Daniel I. Kaufer Lecture is an educational program that promotes and shares current research on Alzheimer's disease. Join us in person or online via Zoom. This year's event is designed for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD) researchers and professionals working in dementia care, including memory care providers, neuropsychologists, nurses and social workers, as well as community members, care partners and trainees. The event will conclude with a Q&A panel. Free and open to all.

Angela M. Lunde, MA, is a co-investigator for the Outreach, Recruitment and Education Core in the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. Her work focuses on the emotional well-being and quality of life of people living with dementia and their care partners. She co-authored Mayo Clinic on Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias and authored the book Day to Day Living with Dementia: A Guide for Caregivers.

Brother John-Richard Pagan, MS, has a background in clinical psychology. He is a Veteran, a monastic, a member of the Episcopal Ecumenical community, and an advocate. Brother Pagan serves on many advisory and advocacy boards, including the World Health Organization’s Global Dementia Observatory, the Advisory Group on Risk Evidence Education for Dementia (AGREED), and he recently served on the National Alzheimer’s Pact Act (NAPA) - Advisory Council on Alzheimer’s Research, Care, and Services.