Lexi Hanley

media release: Artist Lexi Healey is a singer/songwriter from the Dubuque area who’s been performing as long as she can remember. While she dabbles in many genres of music, her most prevalent styles feature soft rock, folk, and pop. She enjoys telling her own stories through her original works, and hopes her voice will guide you through all kinds of emotions and experiences, but most of all, she hopes to bring you joy.

As a part of our Blooms on the Farm, we are excited to offer live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Enjoy the beautiful zinnia and sunflower fields as you listen to local artists. Music will play from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

Admission includes access to both the zinnia and sunflower field filled with photo ops, the backyard area with dozens of activities for all ages, baby goat visits, and wagon rides.

Food/beverages served from 11am-7:45pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 11am-5:30pm on Sundays.