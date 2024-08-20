LGBT Books to Prisoners Fundraiser

Happy hour 4 pm, queer music mashup 5:30 pm, drag bingo with Kendra Banx$ 7:30 pm.

media release: A note from the LGBT Books to Prisoners program:

We are a donation-funded, volunteer-run organization based in Madison that sends books and other educational materials, free of charge, to incarcerated LGBTQ people across the United States. We have been doing this for over 15 years and have sent books to over 13,000 people in that time.

Our organization relies on the generosity of people like you and Mystery to Me to keep our library of books to send to folks full and your financial donations allows us to purchase the most high demand LGBTQ+ literature. Please consider joining us for the fun evening planned at Delta Beer Lab on August 20. If you cannot make it to the event but would like to still support our organization, please consider a donation through our website or contacting lgbtbookstoprisoners.org to inquire about donating books to us or even volunteering during our weekly sessions.