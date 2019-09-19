press release: Common Chords Ensemble of Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus

LGBT Senior Alliance Fall Dinner Social Thursday, September 19, 6:00 - 8:00 pm Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin Street, Madison

Common Chords, the outreach ensemble of Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus, performs a cappella hits for your listening enjoyment! Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus creates, enriches, and transforms community through music. Its singing membership of 35 serves as the Madison areas gay, bi, trans, queer, and ally men's chorus.

Enjoy an evening of friends, food and LGBT History! A catered meal will be served at 6:00 pm.

To cover food and other expenses, a donation of $10.00 is requested; $5.00 for low-income.

For more information, call OutReach at 255-8582 or e-mail Angie at angier@lgbtoutreach.org