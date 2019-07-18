LGBT Senior Alliance Summer Picnic

press release: Join OutReach and the LGBT Senior Alliance for a fun-filled afternoon at the Henry Vilas Park. One of Madison's oldest parks, Vilas curves along the northern shore of Lake Wingra, offering a sandy beach for summer swims; one of only a few no-admission, accredited zoos in the nation; and canoe, kayak and paddle boat rentals. This expansive park is a great place to walk, pausing on one of the beautiful arched bridges to watch for blue herons and other wildlife that thrives in this urban greenspace.

Included is a picnic lunch with brats, hamburgers, pulled BBQ pork, garden potato salad, baked beans and watermelon plus lemonade and plenty of cold beverages. Visit the zoo beforehand (closes at 5:00 pm). Afterward you can participate in a folk-music sing-along, swim at the beach or just enjoy the beauty of the park.

To cover food and other expenses, a donation of $10.00 is requested; $5.00 for low-income.

Parking: There are parking lots both to the east and west of the shelter. Because the street is one-way after the east lot, the west lot (closest to the shelter) is only accessible when entering the park from the west.

For more information, call OutReach at 255-8582 or e-mail Angie at angier@lgbtoutreach.org