LGBTQ 50+ Alliance Fall Social

media release: Welcome, all, to the 2023, 50+ Fall Social, once again at the Madison Senior Center. This year's program is a special treat, in response to your requests for something gently active that will help improve your balance and well being, while also reducing your risk of falling.

Using Tai Chi movements and principles, you'll enjoy learning some easy skills that also improve focus and energy. Although we'll be standing for this activity, chairs will be provided for all, in case you need these for stability or resting.

Taught by Jessica Smith, an experienced teacher for MSCR's "Balancing Act" and "Mindfulness Movement" classes, you will, no doubt, enjoy this time of learning together with friends. Please come, one and all, and share this special opportunity."

Evening Schedule:

5:30-5:45 Doors open, arrival and check in. Enjoy catching up with friends.

5:45-6:15/6:30 Dinner from QDOBA

6:30-7:30 "Balancing Act+++" with Jessica Smith

7:30-7:50 Clean up and "Happy trails to you,...til we met again."