RSVP for LGBTQ 50+ Alliance Social

media release: Second Wind Band and Bunky's Lasagna

Thursday, December 15, 6:00pm – 8:00pm, Madison Senior Center, 330 West Mifflin

Join us for a special Holiday Celebration with dinner and a show! Enjoy Bunky's Famous Lasagna (meat or vegetarian), salad, Italian bread and Cannoli for dinner. Then share the festivities of the season listening to the live music of the Second Wind Band! There may even be some dancing and singing!

Doors open at 5:45; Dinner Served at 6:00; Performance at 7:00

$15 donation requested. Due to technical difficulties with the online reservation system, the deadline to register for the Second Wind Band event is extended to December 7!

Please register here. You may choose to pay at the door. If there are any further challenges with the online system, feel free to call the OutReach office directly to make your reservation.*

608-255-8582

*Reservations are necessary for dinner to ensure an accurate food count! Thank you!