LGBTQ 50+ Alliance & MATA Social
media release: With Qdoba catering, beverages, and water provided. Must register in advance ($20 suggested donation paid at the door)
https://www.outreachmadisonlgbt.org/50matadinner
An intergenerational opportunity to come together with LGBTQ+ Elders. Share a meal and have great conversations with other members of the community.
Questions or concerns?
Contact info: (608) 255-8582
Kristi M: kristim@lgbtoutreach.org or Gabe L: gabel@lgbtoutreach.org
Info
OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
LGBT, Seniors