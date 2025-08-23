LGBTQ 50+ Alliance Pontoon Boat Cruise

media release: New Date: Join the LGBTQ 50+ Alliance as we set sail for a cruise on Lake Monona. We will meet at the MSCR Pontoon Launch (1615 Sherman Avenue) for a prompt 5pm departure.

We'll provide a selection of NA beverages, but also encourage you to bring a water bottle. Feel free to bring a dinner to enjoy during the tour. We'll stop for an ice cream treat along the way.

Conversation & laughter will be provided by participants.

Use this link to register: https://tinyurl.com/50PlusPontoon2025

There is a $10-15 suggested donation to cover the cost of boat rental and beverages. You'll see the link towards the top of the registration form. Please be sure to submit a registration form for each person joining the trip. See you at the dock!

Participation is limited to the first 45 people to register. Any registrations over 45 will be added to a waiting list. Please send your name, email address, phone number to LynnC@lgbtoutreach.org