LGBTQ 50+ Alliance Social

media release: Beat the winter doldrums with an evening focused on food, fun and self-care. Following mingling and a meal, Mimi Millen will guide us through a session of Mindful Movement. This will be appropriate for all ability levels, and even if you cannot complete all the movements you will learn form and appreciate the information that Mimi is sharing. Mimi Millen is an Energy Practitioner since 2005.

You can register for a spot including a meal, or make your dinner arrangements on your own. If you are ordering food, please register before Friday, February 13 to ensure that we get your order placed. We are planning on sandwich boxes right now, but will reach out to everyone who registers if we end up changing the menu plan.

Accessibility: There is a circular driveway in front for easy drop off and pick up. Our building is fully accessible, including doors, bathrooms, and the elevator.