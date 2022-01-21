RSVP for LGBTQ 50+ Alliance Social

media release: Everyone's favorites, some of the Dairyland Dancers, will lead us in a good time! Last time this event was offered, it was a crowd pleaser, with standing (or should I say - DANCING) room only. Here are the details:

Madison Senior Center, January 26, 2022: Doors Open: 5:45 p.m.; Box Sandwich Supper: 6:00 p.m.; Lessons & Dancing: 6:45-8:15 p.m.

We are so happy to offer our first in-person social event in almost 2 years! The Madison Senior Center follows City of Madison COVID guidelines. You will need to register for this event and pre-order your box supper! The donation is $10 for food, and will be catered by Firehouse Subs.

Below is the menu: Turkey and Ham Sub Turkey and Roast Beef Sub Ham Sub Italian with pepperoni Sub Tuna Salad on Sub All sandwiches come with chips, pickle and cookie. Sodas and waters will also be available.

RSVP BY JANUARY 21 BY EMAILING US with your sub order at lgbtq50plus@gmail.com (or with the link below)

CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOU! WE WILL COLLECT YOUR DONATION WHEN YOU ARRIVE WEDNESDAY.

I'm coming and need a boxed lunch

Please note that COVID guidelines established by Dane County will be followed at Madison Senior Center. Currently, masks indoors are required, although they may be removed while eating. All lunches will be boxed to avoid having multiple people handling the food.