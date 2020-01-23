LGBTQ 50+ Alliance Winter Social

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: January 23, 2020 from 6-8 pm, Madison Senior Center, 330 W. Mifflin St. Dinner at 6 pm followed by dancing with Dairyland Cowboys and Cowgirls.

RSVP requested to ensure we have enough food. Or call 608-712-3411 and leave a message with your name and number of guests. Requested donation: $10/person, $5/low income

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-255-8582
