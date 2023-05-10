press release: LGBTQ+ Equality Day at the Capitol is back in 2023!

Equality Day at the Capitol is Fair Wisconsin's biennial grassroots advocacy day, usually held in the spring at the beginning of the state legislative session. After taking a break in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic, we are back for 2023! Save the date for a full day of connecting and grassroots advocacy with fellow activists from around the state!

When: Tuesday, May 10, 2023, in Madison (exact location TBD, within walking distance of the Capitol)

Meet with state legislators and staff

Tell your story

Network and strategize with other equality-minded LGBTQ+ and allied Wisconsinites

Learn more about current policy issues important to the LGBTQ+ community and what you can do about it!

Equality Day at the Capitol is FREE to attend. Registration is required.