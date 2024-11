LGBTQ+ Free Family Night

media release: Join Madison Children’s Museum with PFLAG and GSAFE for a free evening of community-building, entertainment, local food, and fun for our LGBTQ+ families and community members!

Activities & Programs:

- Theatrical Storytime with Cass Marie Domino, 6 pm & 6:45 pm, Wildernest

- Button-Making with the Madison Public Library, Floor 2

- LGBTQ+ History with the Wisconsin Historical Museum, Floor 2

- Free Bakery Samples from The Baked Lab, Lobby

- Identity Zines, Celebrations Room

- Shrinky Dinks Crafts, Art Studio

- Community Drawing Wall, Art Studio

- Queer Luminaries Scavenger Hunt, All Floors

Resources for Families:

- UW Madison LGBTQ+ Archives Tabling, Floor 2

- PFLAG Tabling, Floor 2

- GSAFE Tabling, Floor 2

Register on the Madison Children's Museum event page: https:// madisonchildrensmuseum.org/ event/free-night-lgbtq-family- night/