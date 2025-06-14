Madison's LGBTQ+ History Walking Tour

media release: From outdoor spaces and bars to the halls of power, discover the impressive, everyday, and unusual spaces where our capital city became a center of activism and advocacy.

Walk in the footsteps of groundbreaking leaders and citizens who shattered barriers—electing some of America's first openly queer officials and championing landmark anti-discrimination laws along the way. On select dates—including four tours during Pride Month—join us to explore the gathering spots, protest sites, and celebration spaces that transformed Madison into a force for LGBTQ+ spirit.

Although the tour is based out of the Wisconsin History Society (WHS) History Maker Space, this tour will be taking place within the community and will be visiting multiple locations. The starting location of the tour is 150 S. Blair Street. The tour ends on the Capitol Square (the corner of W. Mifflin Street and N. Carroll Street), and looking towards State Street.

Upon arrival at the starting location, please check-in with a WHS staff member to confirm your tour reservation.

The guided tour is approximately 1 mile in length and covers paved, but hilly terrain. Comfortable shoes for walking are strongly recommended.

Tour participants are encouraged to bring water, sunglasses, and a hat with them as the tour will be taking place entirely outdoors and shade will vary. Walking tours will happen rain or shine. In the case of inclement weather, consider bringing an umbrella. Please see more information on event website.

Select Thursdays | 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

June 12, June 26, October 9, 2025

Select Saturdays | 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

June 14, June 28, October 11, 2025

COS

Adult (18-64): $20

Teen (13-17): $20

Senior (65+): $20

Children (5-12): $20

Children Under 5: Free

Advance registration required.

Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.

Tickets: https://buy.acmeticketing.com/events/514/detail/67bf4603f2c1423489b4fe30