LGBTQ+ Memory Cafe Information Session

media release: Help us create a welcoming space for connection, creativity, and joy!

Join us to learn about a new LGBTQ+ Memory Café coming to OutReach in February 2027. This exciting initiative, developed through a partnership between OutReach and the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC), will offer a welcoming, affirming, and inclusive social gathering for LGBTQ+ people living with memory loss or cognitive changes, along with their care partners, families, and friends.

Memory Cafés create opportunities for people to connect, share experiences, enjoy creative and engaging activities, and build meaningful relationships in a supportive environment. The LGBTQ+ Memory Café will celebrate LGBTQ+ identities and experiences while helping reduce isolation and promote well-being among LGBTQ+ elders and those who care about them.

This informational session is an opportunity to learn about the purpose and vision for the new café, explore the importance of LGBTQ+-affirming memory support, and discover how we can work together to build a strong, connected community. Whether you are an LGBTQ+ community member, care partner, family member, service provider, community organization, or simply someone who wants to learn more, you are welcome and your support matters!

Together, we can help create a trusted gathering place where LGBTQ+ elders and their loved ones experience acceptance, belonging, creativity, and joy.

Come learn, connect, share ideas, and help us build a community where LGBTQ+ elders living with memory loss and their loved ones can thrive with dignity, pride, and a sense of belonging. We look forward to seeing you there!