LGBTQ+ Pride History Dinner

media release: Madison's LGBTQ 50+ Alliance is hosting an intergenerational LGBTQ+ History Dinner celebrating the people, movements, and moments that have shaped our community in Madison and across Wisconsin. This welcoming evening brings together LGBTQ+ adults of all ages (18+) to share a meal, learn together, and honor our collective history.

Doors open at 5:30 PM, with a delicious dinner buffet served at 5:45 PM, catered by Banzo. At 6:30 PM, we’ll gather for a featured presentation by David Clarenbach. The event will also feature information from both the Madison LGBTQ+ Archive and the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project.

Whether you lived this history, helped create it, or are eager to learn more, this event offers a meaningful opportunity to connect across generations, reflect on the past, and strengthen our community today.

This event is sponsored by the Madison LGBTQ+ 50+ Alliance, a partnership between OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center and the Madison Senior Center. Guided by a Steering Committee of community members, the Alliance creates social and educational programming that fosters connection, learning, and belonging across generations.

Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1248986210770295/

Suggested donation: $0–$35

Questions? Contact Lynn Currie at lynnc@lgbtoutreach.org or 608‑255‑8582.

About the Speaker:

David E. Clarenbach is a longtime Madison-based leader, legislator, and nationally recognized LGBTQ+ civil rights advocate. Elected to public office at just 18, he went on to serve nearly two decades in the Wisconsin State Assembly, where he played a pivotal role in advancing fairness and equality. Clarenbach was instrumental in the passage of Wisconsin’s landmark Gay and Lesbian Civil Rights Act of 1982, the first law in the nation to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation. Drawing on his lived experience and deep ties to Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ movement, David brings a powerful historical perspective rooted in activism, policy, and community.