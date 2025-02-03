LGBTQ Rights in Trump's America

From Fair Wisconsin's email list:

It’s been a difficult week for our community and our country, a week that included the issuance of an anti-trans executive order designed to sow chaos, confusion, and fear. Fair Wisconsin is working with a network of state and national equality organizations to better understand the implications of the orders. I’ve waited until now to reach out because I wanted to make sure I was able to provide something to hold onto in this moment. To that end, I’m inviting you to a virtual event.

Fair Wisconsin, the ACLU of Wisconsin and Trans Law Help Wisconsin, are bringing our community together for a briefing from 5:30pm-6:30pm CST on Monday, February 3, regarding recent executive actions by President Trump. We will explore the impact on the LGBTQ+ community and what is being done or can be done to protect ourselves in Wisconsin.

Register here for the hour-long virtual briefing and you will be emailed a webinar link as the date of the event approaches. You are welcome to submit questions in advance, or bring them along to the webinar on Monday, February 3. Staying informed is going to be so important in the coming weeks, months, and years. I hope you can join us.

While this week was a difficult one at the federal level, Fair Wisconsin was proud to join Governor Tony Evers as he delivered his seventh State of the State Address, during which he reaffirmed his commitment to protecting LGBTQ+ Wisconsinites:

“And to our LGBTQ kids and Wisconsinites - you know the promise I made to you - a promise I have always been proud to keep. I will veto any bill that makes Wisconsin a less safe, less inclusive, less welcoming place, and I’ll never stop delivering on my promise to use every power available to me to defend you, protect your rights, and keep you safe.”

In the face of federal hostility, and as we do the work to build a safer, more inclusive, welcoming Wisconsin, we are proud to have such a champion for our community in Governor Evers.