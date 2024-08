media release: All LBGTQ+ friends and allies are welcome for a casual social run. Come have some fun and expand your community! In partnership with Movin Shoes Running Club to help spread the word.

* Every 4th Wednesday (except Dec. 25)

* Leaves at 5:45 pm

* Meet inside Movin’ Shoes on Park Street (club membership not required)

* 3-4 mile routes

* All paces and identities welcome, no runners left behind