LGBTQ+ Youth in Schools

From GSAFE's email list:

Join Fair Wisconsin and GSAFE for a virtual briefing on February 12th, 5:30-6:30pm CT, to learn more about the impact of the Trump administration on LGBTQ+ youth and schools. This briefing will be entirely virtual with time for questions, and will provide both a legal overview and offer resources on what to do next. This briefing will not be recorded.

NOTE: The sign-up platform asks for your name, email, and contact info. This aids us in alerting folks to actions and opportunities to help out quickly and efficiently. We need a real email to send you the webinar link. For other fields, please share what feels comfortable, and fill in other fields with random letters or spaces as needed.

GSAFE is a statewide organization working to create just schools for LGBTQ+ youth in Wisconsin. Their work includes developing the leadership of LGBTQ+ youth, supporting Gay-Straight Alliances, training educators, advancing educational justice, deepening racial, gender, trans, and social justice, and more.

Fair Wisconsin works to build a fair, safe, and inclusive Wisconsin for all LGBTQ people by advancing, achieving, and protecting LGBTQ civil rights and workplace equality through education, movement capacity building, grassroots organizing, civic engagement, research, and legal challenge preparation