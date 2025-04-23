media release: We’re thrilled to announce that our Spring LGBTQIA+ Affirming Career Fair is on the horizon—set for April 23rd at Madison College-Goodman South from 2–6 PM! This event is a unique opportunity for job seekers to connect with employers who actively celebrate diversity and value your skills. It’s also a chance for businesses to meet talented professionals who are ready to contribute to inclusive workplaces.

For Job Seekers:

​Register now! Don’t miss your opportunity to land a role at a company that champions inclusivity!

For Businesses:

​If you’re looking to tap into a pool of dynamic and diverse team members, this is the place to be! Click the link below to learn more about our vendor opportunities, sponsorships, and how you can showcase your commitment to inclusion.