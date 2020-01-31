press release: January 31 and February 1, Li Chiao-Ping Dance (LCPD) presents DANCING THE CHAZEN, the 4th and 5th events in their 2019-2020 series 7 Days Dancing with site specific works utilizing the architecturally and artistically beautiful Chazen Museum of Art. Dancing the Chazen presents a traveling program of solos, duets, and group works choreographed and directed by Li Chiao-Ping in collaboration with the dancers and featuring guest artist Seán Curran, musician Julia McConahay, writer Jerri Hurlbutt, and artist Aristotle Georgiades. This interactive series of works will guide the audience through the Chazen, starting at Paige Court in the Elvehjem wing and will activate and articulate the size, weight, dimensions, properties, and materials of various spaces throughout the building through the collaboration of bodies in place and motion.

Li Chiao-Ping Dance will first perform excerpts of Dancing the Chazen on January 31 at 6:30 PM during the preview reception for the 2020 Faculty Exhibition* and will perform the full performance on February 1 at 6:00 PM. Immediately following the Saturday performance, LCPD will hold a reception and talk-back in the Chazen lobby. These performances will be free and open to the public. *Professor Li is part of the 2020 Faculty Exhibition.