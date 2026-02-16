Lia Kohl & Zachary Good

media release:Auricle New Music Series welcomes Lia Kohl and Zachary Good on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 7:00pm.

Lia Kohl (b. New York, NY) is a composer and sound artist based in Chicago. Trained as a cellist, she also incorporates synthesizers, field recordings, toy instruments, and radios into her work, searching for a balance between virtuosity and curiosity. She gravitates towards sound practices which reveal and speak to their time and place: field recording, improvisation, radio broadcast and transmission. She often focuses on mundane or pedestrian sounds – sounds which often go unnoticed or under-documented, searching for the profound, unknown, and beautiful in everyday life.

She performs as a soloist, a collaborator and composes works for ensembles. She has presented work and performed at the Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, The Renaissance Society, Union Station Chicago, Eckhart Park Pool, and Big Ears Festival. She has created sound installations for Experimental Sound Studios' Audible Gallery and Roman Susan Art Foundation.

Zachary Good is a Chicago-based clarinetist, chamber musician, composer, and music educator. He is the clarinetist of the sextet Eighth Blackbird, a member of Ensemble Dal Niente, and Honestly Same. Zachary is the Visiting Assistant Professor of Clarinet at Northern Illinois University. Zachary Good’s music meticulously explores the contrapuntal and harmonic possibilities of quiet two-note multiphonics on the clarinet, creating the illusion of multiple clarinetists playing simultaneously. His music is quietly virtuosic, inspired by the intricacies of the clarinet and a love for Baroque nuance and form. Lake Heritage was released on Good's own record label, Add Dye Editions.